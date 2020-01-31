Advantage names Grasp Technologies preferred supplier

Data management and payment integration specialist Grasp Technologies has been named a preferred supplier by Advantage Travel Partnership.

As part of the partnership, Advantage members will have access to discounted rates on Grasp’s data management, consolidation, payment integration and data visualisation products and solutions.

The deal means the tech firm will have exposure to a number of the UK’s Leading 50 TMCs, which represent a combined turnover of £4.5 billion in sales. It also extends an existing partnership with WIN Global Travel Network.

Jane Worrow, sales director at Grasp Technologies, UK & Europe, said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting Advantage members with innovative data, virtual payment and professional service solutions to help them grow and drive continuous improvement to their businesses.

“Having accurate, agnostic and reliable data intelligence is vital and more valuable than ever to support business initiatives today and in the future. Our partnership will ensure that Advantage members have solutions to differentiate their services which evolve along with them and their businesses. We look forward to an active and successful relationship with Advantage and its members.”

Simon Bennett, head of business travel commercial and innovation at Advantage, commented: “We are delighted to add Grasp to the portfolio of leading technology providers available to our membership. With over 20 years’ experience in helping TMCs with a wide range of data challenges and improving and enhancing existing processes to help them be more effective in their business and with their clients, Grasp was a natural fit. We look forward to working with the team at Grasp and further helping our members with their solutions.”

