Advito to help clients ‘reduce travel demand’ in sustainability drive

Consultancy Advito has launched a new sustainability offering that aims to help clients reduce travel demand and mitigate the environmental impact of business travel.

Operating under the name of Sustainable Collaboration, the new services have been designed to help Advito and parent company BCD Travel’s customers carry out a number of tasks to limit the impact of their company’s travel activity, including setting up carbon offset programmes, measuring their firm’s environmental effect and engaging travellers to make more sustainable choices.

It will also help clients reduce demand for lower-value travel through sustainable forms of collaboration, factor sustainability considerations into supplier selection and meet their company-wide Sustainable Development Goals.

Lesley O’Bryan, senior vice president at Advito, commented: “We’ve noticed a significant increase in demand from our clients for advice on how they can support their companies’ sustainability initiatives. It has never been this widespread. With a growing global focus on climate change and the establishment of a younger generation of business travellers, this trend is here to stay.”

According to Advito, analysis of data from more than 50 companies found 40-65 per cent of travel spend was related to internal meetings. The consultancy said corporates can replace a majority of that activity with other forms of collaboration, and that building a framework to help travellers decide when not to travel can reduce this segment by up to 50 per cent.

Kathy Jackson, BCD vice president and executive chair, sustainability, said: “Whether it’s providing sustainability support through BCD Travel or creating new services through Advito, we’re continually reinforcing our company’s dedication to ethically managing environmental, social and financial responsibilities. We look forward to working with our clients to build more sustainable managed travel programmes for the future.”

BCD Travel recently obtained its fourth consecutive gold rating from EcoVadis.

