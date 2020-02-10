Aeroflot and JAL sign codeshare agreement

Russian airline group Aeroflot and Japan Airlines (JAL) have announced a codeshare agreement that will offer a flexible route network for passengers travelling between the two countries starting 29 March.

Both carriers will operate daily services between Tokyo Haneda and Moscow under the agreement, as well as connecting flights to major cities in Russia and Japan, expanding the range of options available to passengers.

JAL will place its JL designator codes on ten major Aeroflot destinations – St Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi, Krasnodar, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Ufa.

In return, Aerflot will place its SU code on flights to ten Japanese destinations – Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka (Itami/Kansai), Okayama, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Kagoshima and Okinawa.

Furthermore, the carrier plan to increase codeshare destinations, including Aeroflot’s new operation between Osaka and Moscow scheduled to launch in June.

Aeroflot has operated a daily flight from Moscow to Tokyo since 1967, while JAL has operated on the route for more than 50 years.

Both carriers said they hope to contribute further to the market by providing customers with more options.

aeroflot.com; jal.com