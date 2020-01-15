Aeroflot gains Level 4 NDC certification

Russian airline Aeroflot has achieved Level 4 certification under IATA’s NDCNew Distribution Capability - a new system of technology standards to allow the distribution of airfares and ancillaries through third parties which is being developed by airline association IATA with... programme.

The carrier said the certification allows it to increase the quality of customer service, as NDCNew Distribution Capability - a new system of technology standards to allow the distribution of airfares and ancillaries through third parties which is being developed by airline association IATA with... provides a direct sales channel involving agencies as well as additional services. It also means the airline can enable passengers to change and return tickets and receive information about booking changes, as well as speed up synchronisation of information between agency and airline sales channels.

Vitaly Saveliev, Aeroflot CEO and a member of the IATAThe International Air Transport Association: IATA represents and serves the airline industry, with a membership made up of around 230 airlines. The association seeks to raise awareness of how aviation... Board of Governors, commented: “One of the main trends in business today is service personalisation. Higher NDCNew Distribution Capability - a new system of technology standards to allow the distribution of airfares and ancillaries through third parties which is being developed by airline association IATA with... status level will allow Aeroflot to accommodate almost all passenger needs.”

The airline said adoption of NDC is an example of its active implementation of IATA’s latest technologies in the Russian market, having been a member of the organisation for more than 30 years. On-boarding new solutions, including artificial intelligence, is a key part of Aeroflot’s Strategy-2023.

