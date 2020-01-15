News | Air Travel

Aeroflot gains Level 4 NDC certification

15 Jan 2020 8:30 am | 0 Comments

Russian airline Aeroflot has achieved Level 4 certification under IATA’s NDC programme.

The carrier said the certification allows it to increase the quality of customer service, as NDC provides a direct sales channel involving agencies as well as additional services. It also means the airline can enable passengers to change and return tickets and receive information about booking changes, as well as speed up synchronisation of information between agency and airline sales channels.

Vitaly Saveliev, Aeroflot CEO and a member of the IATA Board of Governors, commented: “One of the main trends in business today is service personalisation. Higher NDC status level will allow Aeroflot to accommodate almost all passenger needs.”

The airline said adoption of NDC is an example of its active implementation of IATA’s latest technologies in the Russian market, having been a member of the organisation for more than 30 years. On-boarding new solutions, including artificial intelligence, is a key part of Aeroflot’s Strategy-2023.

