Aeroflot rolls out hand baggage-only fares on long-haul routes

Russian airline Aeroflot will introduce hand baggage-only fares on selected long-haul routes from 24 December.

The fares will be available on flights departing from Moscow, and on routes from St Petersburg via Moscow, to destinations including the US, India, Mongolia and Thailand, as well as the Maldives, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Indonesia (Denpasar in Bali) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City).

Aeroflot began rolling out hand baggage-only fares on some medium-haul flights earlier this year, including those operated by its subsidiaries Rossiya Airlines and Aurora. The group said the new option has proven popular with customers, hence the addition of the ticket option on long-haul routes.

The airline said economy class customers “can now choose between fares inclusive of a checked bag… or a carry on-only fare so that they do not pay for a service they do not need”.

The hand baggage-only fare entitles passengers to bring luggage weighing up to ten kilograms with maximum dimensions of 55cmx40cmx25cm. If customers choose to add a checked bag after booking, they can do so at a discounted rate if purchased prior to their flight via the Aeroflot website, mobile app, or through an authorised agent.

aeroflot.com