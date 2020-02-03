Amadeus acquires airline network planning software

Amadeus has completed the acquisition of Sky Suite, the airline network planning software business of Optym, following a three-year partnership.

The travel technology firm said it will further integrate Sky Suite into its Airline Platform, including software for network optimisation and simulation, frequency and capacity planning, network planning and forecasting, and a flight scheduling development solution.

The two companies have jointly delivered solutions to Southwest Airlines, Easyjet and LATAM Airlines through their partnership.

As a result of the acquisition, Amadeus will have 90 employees dedicated to Sky Suite led by Renzo Vaccari, who held a similar role at Optym. These staff members join the company’s Airlines R&D unit, reporting to Christophe Bousquet, senior VP of the division.

Bousquet commented: “We believe that better airline network planning presents significant opportunity for airlines to drive more profit and reliability. Today’s systems only scratch the surface of what is possible. This acquisition accelerates our vision of offering a modern, next-generation airline network planning system. We are focused on more fully integrating this solution in the airline ecosystem and operating it at scale, building on the momentum of Amadeus and Optym’s strong, multi-year partnership.”

Vaccari added: “Optym’s expertise in world-class decision support technologies and optimisation intelligence and Amadeus’ broad product portfolio, technical expertise and global reach have complemented each other with leading airlines around the world. We are excited to join Amadeus to reinvent the future of airline network planning and scheduling. We believe airlines of all sizes and types, in all regions, can optimise their schedules and increase network profitability with our breakthrough technology.”

