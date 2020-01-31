ANA and Singapore Airlines sign joint venture agreement

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a joint venture framework that will see the two Star Alliance members deepen their partnership.

The joint venture, which is subject to regulatory approvals, aims to provide seamless flight connectivity between the airlines, as well as access to a wider network. It would allow ANA and SIA to further cooperate on services between Singapore and Japan, as well as in key markets including Australia, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Both airline groups would also be able to jointly offer customers more seamless access to flights in their respective route networks, a range of joint fare products, tie-ups between frequent flyer programmes and aligned corporate programmes to strengthen their business travel proposition.

The joint venture goes beyond the existing partnership, which focuses on flights, mileage programmes, lounge access and coordination on checked baggage and connecting services.

Yuji Hirako, president and CEO of ANA, commented: “ANA is excited about strengthening its ties with Singapore Airlines, a fellow Star Alliance member that shares our passenger-oriented philosophy and has also distinguished itself as a true global leader in service and convenience. We have worked closely with Singapore Airlines for many years and we are excited to take this partnership one step further. The joint venture will help ANA and Singapore Airlines build upon their reputation for superior service, further differentiating both airlines from the competition.”

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of SIA, added: “This proposed joint venture underscores our commitment to the important Japanese market and our valued partner ANA. Through this partnership, customers would be able to enjoy increased flight frequencies and travel convenience, and access the strong connectivity at both the Singapore and Tokyo air hubs, while enjoying the industry-leading products and services ANA and SIA are renowned for.”

If authorised, SIA will become the third airline joint venture partner for ANA, and the first in Asia, following similar agreements with United Airlines in 2011 and Lufthansa Group in 2012. SIA, meanwhile, has agreements with Air New Zealand, Lufthansa Group and SAS, and it has applied for a joint venture with Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

