Arbitrip reveals platform updates

Business travel management platform Arbitrip has announced a rebrand that includes updates to its user interface and a new logo.

Platform updates include a new user interface the company said makes it easier to search and navigate to book hotels using tailored preferences. It has also added the ability for users to search for rooms that can accommodate families with children for those looking to mix business and leisure during trips.

The company also said the platform is now 19 per cent faster than its previous version and will allow users to access more room recommendations based on travellers’ activity and travel plans.

Benny Yonovich, founder and CEO of Arbitrip, commented: “Arbitrip aims to lead the way in making business travel quick, easier and hassle-free. We are committed to providing the best quality service to our customers. Our determination to continually evolve and disrupt the business travel market is perfectly shown in our company rebrand. The new image, fixes, preference options and website speed wholly align to our vision for expansion across EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa.”

Assaf Haski, VP of business development, added “2020 is going to be an exciting year for Arbitrip as we continue to penetrate the European market. To kick off the new year, we wanted to come back refreshed and ready to go. We are particularly proud of our latest feature for those travelling for work with children. As a father myself, I know how hard it can be to travel for work when you have kids. This option to find rooms with children will hopefully take away that pressure from many of our users.”

The rebrand comes after the platform added a price monitoring feature in 2019.

arbitrip.com