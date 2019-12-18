BA forms joint business with China Southern

British Airways and China Southern Airlines will launch a joint business on 2 January which will initially see the carriers codeshare on a number of flights.

Customers of both airlines will be provided with an expanded choice of flights as a result of the partnership, with the carriers due to cooperate on scheduling and pricing.

The combined route network will develop over time as both airlines move to Beijing’s new Daxing International airport.

Initially, BA and China Southern will codeshare on all direct flights operated on mainland routes between London and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya, Wuhan and Zhengzhou. This will be expanded to both airlines’ domestic networks as the partnership develops.

In addition, customers will be able to book through both carriers’ web or app-based platforms, with frequent flyers able to collect points and access both BA and China Southern lounges.

Alex Cruz, chairman and CEO of BA, commented: “We are delighted to announce this joint business, which will bring the UK and China closer together by providing British Airways and China Southern Airlines customers with a wide range of benefits. The agreement reinforces out commitment to boost tourism and business travel between the two countries and we look forward to strengthening the relationship further.”

Earlier this year, BA also announced a codeshare agreement with Malaysia Airlines, and the carrier has partnerships in place with China Eastern and fellow Oneworld airline Cathay Pacific.

ba.com; csair.com