BA to launch summer Newquay flights

British Airways has announced it will launch flights between Heathrow and Newquay for summer 2020 starting 2 July.

The news comes after Flybe said it would move its service between London and Cornwall Airport Newquay from Heathrow to Gatwick at the end of April, meaning BA’s will be the only direct flights from Heathrow for the summer.

The service will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 7 September.

On Monday and Friday, flights will depart Heathrow at 1805 and return at 2015, while Thursday will see a 0700 departure and 0910 return, Saturday at 0640 with a 0955 return and Sunday at 1920 with a 2125 return.

Neil Chernoff, BA’s director of network and alliances, commented: “We know that customers enjoy exploring the UK as much as they do going further afield, and Newquay has so much to offer, especially in the summer months.”

Richard Thomasson, interim airport director at Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: “We are delighted British Airways will be flying to Cornwall this summer and to be able to continue to offer this vital link between Cornwall and Heathrow. With such a major global carrier we will be able to offer our passengers one-stop access to the world, while worldwide investors and tourists will benefit from an easier connection to our stunning country.”

ba.com