BCD M&E creates COO role

BCD Meetings & Events (BCD M&E) has appointed Bruce Morgan to the newly-created role of chief operating officer as the company continues implementing a three-year growth plan.

Scott Graf, global president, said: “We determined this role was necessary for heightening our focus on providing exceptional local services while driving global strategy as we continue to look for additional opportunities to serve our customers’ diverse regional market needs.”

Morgan has 25 years of industry experience across various functions and global regions, 15 of which have been with BCD M&E.

The company has recently made the decision to separate the UK and mainland EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa countries into two distinct regions in an effort to provider “clear focus and leadership” for Great Britain, which is its second-largest market globally.

Morgan commented: “While the regions will continue to work closely on many initiatives, we recognise they have distinct products, services, strategies and maturity and this will allow both regions to evolve accordingly. The change in regional breakout sets us up for future growth and I’m excited to lead our global teams.”

The appointment is part of BCD M&E’s ‘Vision 2021’ strategic plan to expand through organic growth and acquisitions in order to diversify its offerings, increase its global scope and offer new solutions to its customers.

Presently, the company conducts business in more than 54 markets across the globe, 28 of which are wholly owned and operated.

bcdme.com