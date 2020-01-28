News | On The Move

BCD M&E creates COO role

28 Jan 2020 10:17 am | 0 Comments

BCD M&E creates COO role
Moving From BCD M&E
Moving To BCD M&E

BCD Meetings & Events (BCD M&E) has appointed Bruce Morgan to the newly-created role of chief operating officer as the company continues implementing a three-year growth plan.

Scott Graf, global president, said: “We determined this role was necessary for heightening our focus on providing exceptional local services while driving global strategy as we continue to look for additional opportunities to serve our customers’ diverse regional market needs.”

Morgan has 25 years of industry experience across various functions and global regions, 15 of which have been with BCD M&E.

The company has recently made the decision to separate the UK and mainland EMEA countries into two distinct regions in an effort to provider “clear focus and leadership” for Great Britain, which is its second-largest market globally.

Morgan commented: “While the regions will continue to work closely on many initiatives, we recognise they have distinct products, services, strategies and maturity and this will allow both regions to evolve accordingly. The change in regional breakout sets us up for future growth and I’m excited to lead our global teams.”

The appointment is part of BCD M&E’s ‘Vision 2021’ strategic plan to expand through organic growth and acquisitions in order to diversify its offerings, increase its global scope and offer new solutions to its customers.

Presently, the company conducts business in more than 54 markets across the globe, 28 of which are wholly owned and operated.

bcdme.com

Molly Dyson

Author

Twitter

More like this

Tags

Subscribe to the BBT Newsletter

Join the Buying Business Travel newsletter for the latest business travel news.

Thank you for signing up!

By filling out this form you agree to Buying Business Travel storing your information within the website and the BBT email marketing platform; you are also accepting the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy