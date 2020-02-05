Blue Cube recruits Gupta for senior role

Blue Cube Travel has announced the appointment of Sumit Gupta as head of client and supplier management.

Gupta joins with an extensive background in the leisure and corporate travel industry spanning 18 years, including several years with global hotel solutions specialist HRS. Previously, he was director of business development for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at hospitality company TrustYou.

In the newly-created role, Gupta assumes responsibility for the management and strategic direction of the TMC’s supplier relations, account management and MICE business from Bex Deadman, who was recently promoted to managing director.

He will also represent the company as a member of the Business Travel Association’s Hotel and Apartment Strategy Group.

Deadman commented: “I am delighted that Sumit has joined Blue Cube taking over responsibility for this area of our business. His knowledge of the hotel sector, supplier relations and account management will be invaluable in supporting our expansion and driving new processes.”

Gupta added: “I’m excited to join Blue Cube, as it is such a well-respected, successful and dynamic independent travel management company. I am looking forward to working closely with our account managers to redefine and enhance our account management offering, as well as supporting the sales department in growing Blue Cube’s client portfolio.”

bluecubetravel.co.uk