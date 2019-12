British Airways pilots have voted to accept an offer from the carrier to close a long-running dispute over pay and terms and conditions.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said members voted by nearly nine to one to accept the final deal, which was proposed by ACAS.

The row resulted in a strike that forced BA to cancel nearly all of its flights over two days in September.

BA has welcomed the news, but no additional details of the agreement have been released.