News | On The Move

Bruce Hanna named EMEA regional director for ACTE

16 Jan 2020 4:46 pm | 0 Comments

Bruce Hanna named EMEA regional director for ACTE
Moving From Consulting
Moving To ACTE

The Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) has appointed Bruce Hanna as regional director for EMEA.

Hanna brings more than two decades of industry experience in sales, account management, leadership and operations roles. He was previously general manager for EMEA at Yapta, where he was responsible for raising awareness of the company’s price assurance concept in the market. He also helped promote its fare and hotel price tracking technology to TMCs.

Hanna has also held roles at Antenna International and Travelport. He will continue to be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

ACTE executive director Leigh Bochicchio commented: “Bruce brings over 20 years of truly international experience to the proposition, with specialised expertise across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A leader in the travel industry, Bruce has a proven track record of driving results and leading successful teams. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us.”

Hanna added: “I have always had a strong desire about building relationships, leadership and education. I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to ACTE, which will allow me to give back to an industry that has given me so much. I’m a huge believer in ‘the right role at the right time’, and this timing is perfect.”

acte.org

Molly Dyson

Author

Twitter

More like this

Tags

Subscribe to the BBT Newsletter

Join the Buying Business Travel newsletter for the latest business travel news.

Thank you for signing up!

By filling out this form you agree to Buying Business Travel storing your information within the website and the BBT email marketing platform; you are also accepting the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy