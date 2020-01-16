Bruce Hanna named EMEA regional director for ACTE

The Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTEAssociation of Corporate Travel Executives: A non-profit association that represents the global business travel industry. It provides executive-level educational programmes and carries out independent...) has appointed Bruce Hanna as regional director for EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa.

Hanna brings more than two decades of industry experience in sales, account management, leadership and operations roles. He was previously general manager for EMEA at Yapta, where he was responsible for raising awareness of the company’s price assurance concept in the market. He also helped promote its fare and hotel price tracking technology to TMCs.

Hanna has also held roles at Antenna International and Travelport. He will continue to be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

ACTEAssociation of Corporate Travel Executives: A non-profit association that represents the global business travel industry. It provides executive-level educational programmes and carries out independent... executive director Leigh Bochicchio commented: “Bruce brings over 20 years of truly international experience to the proposition, with specialised expertise across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A leader in the travel industry, Bruce has a proven track record of driving results and leading successful teams. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us.”

Hanna added: “I have always had a strong desire about building relationships, leadership and education. I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution to ACTEAssociation of Corporate Travel Executives: A non-profit association that represents the global business travel industry. It provides executive-level educational programmes and carries out independent..., which will allow me to give back to an industry that has given me so much. I’m a huge believer in ‘the right role at the right time’, and this timing is perfect.”

acte.org