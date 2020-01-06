Brussels Airlines moves loyalty scheme to Miles & More

Brussels Airlines has announced it will discontinue its LOOP loyalty programme from 1 February in favour of the revamped Miles & More scheme.

The carrier said the decision to close the programme, which launched in 2015, comes after changes to the Miles & More programme opened up more possibilities to earn and spend miles, “herewith coming very close to the customer advantages offered by LOOP”.

LOOP was designed to offer rewards for customers who travel on a regular basis but don’t fly enough to qualify for the benefits of traditional frequent flyer programmes.

Lufthansa Group announced a major overhaul of Miles & More last year, which will see members earn status based on points rather than miles starting in 2021.

Brussels Airlines said: “Knowing that many of the Brussels Airlines LOOP members are also members of Miles & More, and looking at the developments of the Miles & More frequent traveller programme, the Brussels-based airline has decided to cease LOOP and to focus on the attractive programme features of Miles & More instead.”

Current LOOP members will continue to earn LOOPs for bookings made by 31 January 2020 and flown by 31 January 2021 on Brussels Airlines-operated flights, and they will be able to continue using their LOOPs until 31 January 2021 to book flights operated by the carrier.

brusselsairlines.com