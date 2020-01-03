Brussels Airlines to codeshare with Aeroflot

Brussels Airlines and Aeroflot have signed a codeshare agreement to offer passengers access to connecting flights across both networks starting 20 January.

Customers can now book flights with Aeroflot or Brussels Airlines for travel between Moscow and Brussels.

According to the new codeshare partners, the deal allows passengers travelling from either airport to connect to each airlines’ entire network. Passengers’ baggage will be checked through to their final destination.

The agreement follows Brussels Airlines’ decision to relocate its Moscow operations to the city’s Sheremetyevo airport in June 2019.

