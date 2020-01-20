Business Travel Awards 2020: Winners revealed

Monday, 20 January saw industry colleagues gather at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane for the 25th annual Business Travel Awards, where the winners from 22 categories were announced.

The exclusive event began with a champagne reception followed by a three-course gala dinner and entertainment. This year’s event was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Dara O Briain and featured an opening musical routine by the Percussion Theatre Marching Band.

This year’s event was supported by headline sponsor American Express Global Business Travel, as well as sponsors AirPlus International, Addison Lee Group, Air Astana, All Nippon Airways (ANA), TAS Global (The Apartment Service), Barclaycard, CMAC Group, Corporate Travel Management (CTM), Easyjet, Edyn, Fairfly, FCM Travel Solutions, Flybe, GroundScope, HRS, Oakwood, Travelodge and Travelport.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Click Travel each took home two awards this year, with LNER winning Best Corporate Social Responsibility Programme and Best Sales Account Management Team, while Click Travel was named Best TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. (More than £200m UK annual sales) and Best Self-Booking Tool.

Premier Inn, Yotel and Pullman Hotels & Resorts were named Best Budget, Midscale and Upscale Hotel Brand, respectively, and BridgeStreet took home the trophy for Best Serviced Apartment Provider.

Meanwhile, easyJet was named Best Short-Haul Airline for the fourth year in a row and Delta Air Lines won Best Long-Haul Airline. But ANA took home the gong for Business Airline of the Year.

This year’s Rising Star of the Year award went to Margarita Berga, strategic account manager at Capita Travel and Events, while the Travel Team of the Year is RSA Insurance plc and FCM Travel Solutions. The Travel Buyer of the Year for 2020 is Natalie Gardner, global travel manager at Electronic Arts.

The Business Travel Awards once again saw a record number of entries across all 22 categories, with an independent panel of travel managers choosing both the shortlist and the winners. The annual event is known as “the Oscars of the business travel industry”, with more than 1,200 guests attending the 2020 ceremony.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Budget Hotel Brand

Premier Inn

Best Midscale Hotel Brand

YOTEL

Best Upscale Hotel Brand

Pullman Hotels & Resorts

Best Serviced Apartment Provider

BridgeStreet

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Programme

LNER

Best Ground Transportation Company

Brunel, a Europcar Company

Best Car Rental Company

Enterprise/National

Best Corporate Payment Provider

AirPlus International

Best Rail Operator

TransPennine Express

Best Short-Haul Airline

easyJet

Best Long-Haul Airline

Delta Air Lines

Business Airline of the Year

All Nippon Airways

Best Specialist Business Travel Service

Yapta – Automated Re-Booking Services

Highly Commended: VDash – Digital visa platform and services

Best New Travel Technology Product

Sixt – SixtONE App

Highly Commended: PredictX – The Story

Best Sales Account Management Team

LNER

Best Travel Management Company (Less than £50m UK annual sales)

Blue Cube Travel

Best Travel Management Company (£50-£200m UK annual sales)

Wings Travel Management

Best Travel Management Company (More than £200m UK annual sales)

Click Travel Ltd

Best Self-Booking Tool

Click Travel Platform

Rising Star of the Year

Margarita Berga, Strategic Account Manager, Capita Travel and Events

Travel Buyer of the Year

Natalie Gardner, Global Travel Manager, Electronic Arts

Highly Commended: Claire Marsden, Principal Global Category Manager, Vodafone Procurement Company

Travel Team of the Year

RSA Insurance plc and FCM Travel Solutions