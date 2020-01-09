Business Travel Awards tables sold out

With less than two weeks to go, tables for the 25th annual Business Travel Awards are now completely sold out.

The Business Travel Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of organisations and individuals in the industry over the last 12 months. This year’s shortlist across 22 categories features the best of the best among suppliers from accommodation and air travel to technology products, ground transportation and TMCs. The night will also celebrate top talent among travel teams with the coveted Travel Buyer and Team of the Year categories.

With more than 1,200 attendees registered, the event is not just for those shortlisted but is also a great opportunity to entertain clients and reward staff, as well as network with industry peers and make new contacts.

The black-tie ceremony will once again be held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 20 January. With 2020 being the event’s 25th anniversary, the night is set to be bigger and better than ever.

