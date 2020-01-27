Business Travel Show names Innovation Faceoff competitors

The 2020 Business Travel Show will feature the first-ever European Innovation Faceoff, an unashamedly gladiatorial competition to find the most disruptive disruptor in business travel today.

Kick-starting both days of the show, eight of the most innovative travel companies will present to a super-exclusive audience of 150 buyers. After seven minutes of uninterrupted airtime, they will each face a four-minute Q&A from the judges. Following that, the mics are handed over to the invite-only audience for a further two minutes of down-right, no-holds-barred grilling.

Buyers can request to join the audience when they register for a Business Travel Show visitor pass, and the judges will hand down their judgments and bestow two awards (Judges’ and People’s Choice) at 1pm on 27 February. Competing for these accolades are:

26 February from 9am to 10am

27 February from 9am to 10am

The panel of esteemed, hard as nail judges, includes:

AstraZeneca Global Category Lead Kerrie Henshaw-Cox

Capgemini Travel Manager Europe Katharina Navarro

Fairfly Co-Founder and CEO Aviel Siman-Tov

Microsoft Travel Technology Manager Steve Clagg

Attendance at the Business Travel Innovation Faceoff is by invitation only, but you can find out more at businesstravelshow.com/innovation-faceoff

The Business Travel Show runs 26-27 February at Olympia London. Register now for your free visitor pass at businesstravelshow.com/register