Business Travel Show: What to watch

Exhibitors reveal what they will be launching, demoing, announcing and sharing at Business Travel Show in two weeks’ time

Avanti West Coast – B460

Avanti West Coast will be showcasing its regional onboard produce sourced from great suppliers from its West Coast Network.

American Express Global Business Travel – B720

Learn about the GBT Air Monitor at #BTShow, which forecasts air price movements on the world’s key business routes, based on data analysis and insight from their consultants.

Business Travel Direct – B960

Discussing new positioning as part of the Reed & Mackay Group, the accolade of achieving SAP Concur’s TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Elite Partner status and don’t miss SAP Concur hosting an on-stand session on the traveller’s complete end-to-end journey.

Capita Travel & Events – B140

Talk to Capita experts and in-house psychologist to understand and overcome the challenges faced with regular business travel. Plus, in an industry-first, Capita’s CTO will reveal interesting data science findings on the link between travel and absence.

Click Travel – B650

Launching the all-new companion app purely for travellers on the go. Speaking to travellers, Click knows how important a stress-free business trip is, and how having all the information they need at their fingertips, when they need it, as fast as possible is crucial.

Corporate Travel Management – B620

CTM launches the all new, super-enhanced, SMART Data, which allows travel managers to view their corporate travel programme’s performance online at any time. Watch out for special announcements. The team will also showcase Lightning Approve, which allows travellers to book their own trips AND stay in policy.

Corporate Traveller – B30

Corporate Traveller is celebrating 20 years in business in the UK. The company has grown from one office in Wimbledon with five consultants to 20 locations across England and Scotland employing 400 staff who manage travel for over 2,000 UK corporates and 200,000 business travellers per annum.

DiamondAir International – B111

DiamondAir International has improved its established luxurious service and taken it to the next level by Introducing ‘Airport Concierge +’, which offers the most modern, sustainable and overall complete package for VIP airport travel.

Eurostar – B1108

Eurostar’s big focus for 2020 is on delivering an environmentally sustainable service, following the recent launch of its direct train service between Amsterdam and London, to be supplemented shortly by Rotterdam to London.

FCM Travel – B130

FCM will showcase the vision for its future travel technology offering, which includes integration of Shep, the revolutionary browser extension technology that helps companies with better management of travel purchased outside corporate travel policies.

NH Hotels – B426

After joining Minor Hotels, NH now offers over 500 properties in 52 countries focused around eight brands in most destinations worldwide.

Nomadic – B422

Launching in Q1 2020, Nomadic is the next generation in travel document management. Visit B422 to discover how Nomadic can change the way employees obtain passports and business visas.

Premier Suites – B280

Dublin-based international hospitality and hotel management company PREM Group is set to further expand its presence across Continental Europe as its 16th PREMIER SUITES is set to open in Zuidas, Amsterdam in June 2020.

Reed & Mackay – B750

Hear about Reed & Mackay’s latest sustainability initiatives and vote for one of three climate change projects for the company to invest in this year. As Brexit and the Posted Workers’ Directive make immigration compliance more complex than ever, the team will be unveiling a product that can help travel managers to understand their obligations and avoid costly fees.

Taptrip – B3204

Taptrip, winners of the 2019 Business Travel Disrupt Award, will be celebrating a major, new partnership with ATPI, one of the world’s biggest TMCs.

Taxback International – B2201

Taxback International will be offering a free VAT Analysis for businesses.

Traveldoo – B940

Traveldoo is demonstrating its travel and expense solutions with all new user interfaces bringing a clean and modern user experience. With a focus on sustainability and reporting, Traveldoo will also showcase its newly launched Business Intelligence module.

Travelport – B1400

Travelport will share the findings of its 2020 Travel Trends research, outlining the forces that will shape travel experiences as we start the next decade.

TripActions – B322

TripActions has recently launched its Carbon Impact Data for all customers, enabling them to track their carbon impact and offset it.

Trip Unwind – Wellness Retreat C

Trip Unwind is launching a new workshop on mindfulness for all companies interested in learning more about how mindfulness improves focus and concentration, reduces stress, increases innovation and creativity and builds resilience.

Trondent – B2401

Trondent launches another travel industry first: pre-trip authorisation with Artificial Intelligence. By incorporating AI, Trondent is now able to process a wider range of user case scenarios in corporate travel policy compliance.

The Business Travel Show runs 26-27 February at Olympia London. Register now for your free visitor pass at businesstravelshow.com/register