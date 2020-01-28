Business travellers miss home-cooked meals

A recent survey of UK business travellers has found that two-thirds miss home-cooked meals when travelling for work.

Furthermore, 38 per cent of respondents said they use cooking as a way to unwind and relax after a busy day at work, with 39 per cent finding it an “immensely enjoyable” activity and 10 per cent wishing they could do more of it while on the road for work.

These are some of the findings of a study of 1,000 people conducted by extended-stay brand Residence Inn by Marriott.

Respondents also said busy schedules coupled with working lunches and breakfast meetings can mean they are short on time and have less control over their eating habits and diets while travelling for business.

Life coach Carole Ann Rice commented: “Being able to cook your own meals ensures a healthy habit is honoured by providing a moment to switch off after a busy day. By going through slow motions such as chopping, blending and stirring, the brain is eased into an alpha state – a place of relaxation and a place where creative thoughts can be ignited.”

The survey also revealed that more than one in five (24 per cent) of respondents want to cook local dishes while travelling, while 39 per cent claim they would much rather eat meals – whether while away or at home – they have cooked themselves than dine out at restaurants.

John Licence, VP of premium and select brands at Marriott International, Europe, said: “Our guests want to cook and eat their own food, even when they’re travelling for business.”

residence-inn.marriott.com