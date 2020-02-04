CAP Worldwide grows global presence with new appointment

CAP Worldwide Serviced Apartments (CAP) has added Josie Oliveira to its senior team to lead the development of the company’s representation office for the Americas in Belize.

Prior to joining CAP, Oliveira held roles at corporate relocation specialist Cartus and Santa Fe Relocation. Having worked primarily in customer-facing roles, she has led a number of projects for key clients and brings with her knowledge of relocation both within the US and internationally.

Oliveira will be responsible for developing the CAP service delivery in the market, working strategically with director Jo Layton and COO Andrew Hopwood to fulfil the goal of building a best-in-class global serviced apartment and accommodation booking agency.

Oliveira joins Clare Ace, Kate Scott and Francine Migliorati in developing brand partnerships with apartment and corporate housing operators.

Layton commented: “I have had the pleasure of working with Josie for many years in previous roles. She is very highly respected in the relocation arena and has a true passion for excellence, along with an entrepreneurial attitude and a deep knowledge of the importance of ensuring the health, safety, security and overall happiness of our travellers.

“Josie’s appointment into our team has been warmly welcomed by our fellow directors who are delighted to support her in managing our service delivery in her region. She is already a great asset to our ambitious, aspirational start-up.”

Layton told BBT CAP is a majority ‘women-owned’ organisation with 80 per cent female leadership and 40 per cent of their workforce being women returners with young children.

Hopgood added: “Josie is a seasoned relocation professional with over ten years of relocation industry experience. Her passion for the business and for building quality relationships with clients, partners and colleagues is the cornerstone of her success, and a key reason why we felt that she would be a great addition to our team. We are truly fortunate to have Josie on board to help with the continuous development of our relationships and services in the Americas.”

Oliveira said: “I am very excited to be part of the highly respected and skilled CAP Worldwide leadership team and I look forward to continuing to develop the company’s strong entrepreneurial ethos.

“My position in the Americas is supported by our global digital ecosystem, CAPTURE, ensuring that our team remains connected. The blend of our current technology managed by great people is the key to providing efficient and effective long-stay programmes for our corporate buyers. I am delighted to be responsible for driving the development of this exciting new brand in the hospitality and extended stay sector in the Americas.”

