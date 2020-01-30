Capita Travel and Events restructures leadership team

Capita Travel and Events said it has taken its Smarter working strategy into the next phase with a series of structural changes to the business.

Following the news that chief commercial officer Trevor Elswood will move to a non-executive role as an advisor in February, the company said it has decided to develop a new series of senior positions in line with its 2020 strategy.

The restructured team includes new posts including chief customer officer, chief revenue officer and director of customer experience. The roles have been filled through internal promotions within Capita Travel and Events. Appointments include:

Alex Singleton, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the travel industry, will become chief customer officer and will lead the sales, account management and marketing functions.

Nick Reynolds, with 30 years’ experience in programme and commercial management across technology and travel, will take on the role of chief revenue officer.

Anita Leslie, who has been heading up product development for almost 30 years, will become the market strategy director, which focuses on the cross-business and sector offerings that support the company’s Smarter working agenda.

Steve Banks, who has a 30-year career in travel management, will take on the title of director of customer experience. This new role is responsible for the overall customer experience, whether it be as a buyer, booker, or traveller.

According to Capita Travel and Events, these appointments support its focus on growth, the Smarter working proposition and its vision to be the “market voice” for the business travel, meetings and events industry.

capitatravelevents.co.uk