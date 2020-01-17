Certify, Chrome River, others join as one brand

Six expense and accounts payable automation brands including Certify and Chrome River have joined as a single entity under the name of Emburse, with industry veteran Eric Friedrichsen as chief executive.

Emburse brings together Abacus, Captio, Certify, Chrome River, Nexonia and Tallie, which offer a portfolio of solutions for companies. The combined organisation employs 750 people worldwide, serving clients in 120 countries.

The formation of the new brand comes after Certify acquired Abacus and Captio. The company merged with Chrome River last year.

To lead the new organisation, Emburse has appointed Friedrichsen, who brings nearly 30 years’ experience for large software companies. Prior to joining the brand, he was global head of commercial, SMB and growth markets for Marketo, a division of Adobe. He was previously SVP and general manager for SAP’s North American mid-market and ecosystems division. He also spent eight years in leadership positions at SAP Concur, in addition to roles at Business Objects and Information Builders.

Friedrichsen commented: “We are so much stronger as one company. With significant scale and disruptive technology, we’re redefining how organisations view travel and expense management and AP automation. We will continue to actively support and will increase our rate of innovation on each of our six core expense solutions, which are uniquely tailored for specific industries, company sizes, and geographies. Coming together, we are now also able to share key technologies – such as real-time expenses, sophisticated data capture and extraction, and deep integrations with corporate cards – across the different solutions. No one else in the industry has the ability to innovate as fast with such a customer-centric approach.

“Emburse’s vision is to humanise work and automate everywhere we can, using technologies such as machine learning. This will enable organisations to make faster, smarter decisions, empower business travellers to recapture lost nights and weekends spent doing tedious expense management, and help make our users’ lives – and their businesses – better.”

Friedrichsen continued: “I am extremely excited to work arm-in-arm with Nord Samuelson, who has been president of the organisation since May 2019, and has a deep track record of operational excellence across multiple high-growth technology organisations. Nord and the executive leadership team are some of the best in the industry and I am honoured to work with them.”

