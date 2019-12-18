Corporate Traveller appoints new head of account management

Corporate Traveller has appointed James McIlvenna as head of account management in the UK.

McIlvenna succeeds Luke Thickett, who has moved to parent company Flight Centre Travel Group as corporate technology expert.

McIlvenna first joined Corporate Traveller, which specialises in supporting corporates with an SMESmall and medium-sized enterprises spend, in 2015 as business development manager based in London. Since then, he has risen to take on assistant manager and team manager roles overseeing multiple business development teams.

His most recent role was regional sales manager responsible for 25 of the TMC’s business development managers across ten offices in London and the south. Under his leadership, the region delivered 50 per cent year-on-year new business growth in the financial year ending June 2019.

During his time with the company, McIlvenna was named top UK Business Development Manager for three consecutive years at Flight Centre’s annual awards, as well as receiving the accolade globally across the group.

Prior to joining Corporate Traveller, McIlvenna’s career included diverse sales, marketing and recruitment roles.

McIlvenna commented: “I am excited to take up this role, as account management is integral to client retention and the growth of Corporate Traveller’s business. From booking experience and cost savings to traveller wellbeing and duty of care, our account managers have a proven track record of delivering ROI for our clients. I am looking forward to managing this dynamic team of talented people and continuing to work strategically with our customers to support and maximise all aspects of their business travel programme.”

Andy Hegley, UK general manager, added: “I am very excited to see James move into this key role at Corporate Traveller, as he brings a deep knowledge and understanding of our SMESmall and medium-sized enterprises customers’ needs. He will be a driving force in providing proactive account management to our portfolio of clients so that we continue to enhance our client offering and ensure we provide insight, choice and value.”

The news comes after Flight Centre Travel Group announced a global leadership restructuring move, which saw Chris Galanty promoted to the role of global corporate chief executive overseeing the group’s six business travel brands including Corporate Traveller.

