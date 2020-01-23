Cvent partners with HSMAI

Technology provider Cvent has announced a partnership with the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Region Europe.

The two-year agreement will see Cvent provide its technology solutions for more than 75 events organised by the association across Europe. Larger events will include the HSMAI Meeting and Event Exchange and the group’s awards ceremony at Scandic Fornebu Hotel in Norway, as well as the Annual HSMAI Europe ROC and HSMAI Awards, which will be held at the Savoy Hotel in London on 28 January.

HSMAI Region Europe will utilise Cvent’s platform, which includes solutions such as OnArrival for attendee check-in, on-site registration, name badge printing and payments; the Social Tables diagramming software for visual seating solutions for real-time collaboration between planners, vendors and event staff; and Cvent Appointments, which will allow attendees to pre-book meetings with customers, prospects and fellow members before arriving at the show or conference.

In addition, Cvent will work with HSMAI to deliver unique content and share exclusive hospitality industry insights to its nearly 3,000 European members. It will also support the association’s commitment to growing business for the hotel, event and travel industry and its partners. HSMAI will leverage insights on global sourcing trends from the Cvent Supplier Network, an online marketplace through which more than US$16 billion of venue business is sourced each year.

Ingunn Hofseth, president & CEO for HSMAI Region Europe (pictured), commented: “After having been active in Europe for many years on national levels, HSMAI Region Europe became a true pan-European organisation at the end of 2015. Their European office was relocated to London by the end of 2018. This important and great decision has led to a rapid growth within Europe. The collaboration with Cvent will contribute to our further growth and development and will benefit us both and with that, most importantly, the hospitality industry itself. We are very happy with our amazing new partner.”

Graham Pope, head of Europe for Cvent Hospitality Cloud, added: “From the onset of discussions with HSMAI, we could see this partnership was a natural fit. Cvent, like HSMAI, is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry at every step of its business cycle and ensuring it has the right tools as well as educational and commercial insights to transform and maximise MICEMeetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions business opportunities. This is a very exciting collaboration and we’re looking forward to supporting HSMAI as it continues to grow its membership and enhance its industry events programme across Europe.”

cvent.co.uk; hsmai.eu