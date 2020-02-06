CWT debuts messaging service

CWT has unveiled a new messaging service for the myCWT platform following a successful pilot programme with 20 global clients.

The text-based channel allows clients’ employees to reach a CWT counsellor 24/7 from their desktop, mobile device, or through other approved third-party messaging apps.

Business travellers can access the messaging service through both the myCWT app and on the web, with more interfaces due to be released in 2020. Users can create new bookings, make changes to or cancel existing ones, resolve other queries and retrieve and amend their itinerary through a blend of technology and trained travel counsellors.

Niklas Andreen, chief traveller experience officer at CWT, said: “With our messaging service, automation is combined with service from our travel experts to offer a hybrid approach, making good on our promise of being the world’s first B2B4E platform (business-to-business-for-employees).”

The service has been available to a group of 20 global CWT clients for nearly a year, and the TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. said it has a nearly 90 per cent user satisfaction rating. With the service available 24/7, 88 per cent of travellers said messaging requires less effort compared to other channels such as email and phone.

CWT said the new messaging service will be made available to all clients in phases throughout 2020.

Chief customer officer Kelly L Kuhn added: “We are always looking for innovative ways of enriching the travel experience of our clients’ employees and driving travel programme compliance. myCWT messaging offers amazing convenience, provides a fast response when you need urgent changes, and comes in a familiar, easy package. It reflects our three core brand promises – simplify travel, unlock possibilities and move forward together.”

The release of the service comes after CWT appointed John Pelant as executive vice president and chief technology officer in November 2019.

