CWT restructures EMEA operations

CWT has announced plans to simplify its EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa operating model within the Greece, Morocco, Eastern Europe and Baltic geographies.

As part of the new model, country manager roles have been eliminated in Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Romania and Ukraine.

As a result, the following people are leaving CWT at the end of the month: Anthony Venios, country general manager Greece; Abdelhamid Bernoussi, general manager Morocco; Carmen Alexandru, country manager Romania; Judit Kollar, general manager Hungary; Jiri Homolka, country manager Czech Republic; Pauls Gusts, deputy general manager Latvia and Rasa Barisiene, general manager Lithuania and Latvia. Kateryna Tarkhanova, country manager Ukraine, will leave the company at the end of February.

According to the travel management platform, the move comes after the successful transition from a country to cross-functional operating model across several major markets last year that saw the departure of former UK and Ireland country manager Johan Wilson.

“I am delighted with the positive customer response we’ve had over the last year following adjustments made to our customer organisation within Germany, Italy, Benelux, UK and Ireland, France and Spain,” commented Chris Bowen, CWT’s MD, EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa. “The cross-functional, local management approach has been successfully tried and tested over the last year – and well received by customers who see it as proof that CWT knows how to innovate internally as well as with our service offering.

“I thank Anthony, Abdelhamid, Carmen, Judit, Kateryna, Jiri, Pauls and Rasa for their hard work and dedication and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

mycwt.com