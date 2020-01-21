Cycas bolsters European operations team

Hotel management company Cycas has announced four new appointments to its regionally-based operational teams across Europe as it continues to expand into new markets.

After opening its first two properties in France in 2019, the company has named Luc Vicherd (pictured, far right) as regional general manager in the country. Vicherd joins from French operator OLETIS, where he was director of operations for 12 properties. He brings 15 years’ experience working with multi-national companies such as Accor, IHG and Marriott. He will be based in Paris and will oversee Cycas’s French business, which currently includes five hotels including the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House development due to open in late 2020.

Bill Burnett (pictured, second from left) has also joined as regional general manager for North UK and Ireland. Burnett has spent 35 years opening, managing and rebranding hotels for major hospitality companies and multiple brands across Scotland. He joins from DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Spa & Golf Resort, where he was general manager for two years.

Meanwhile, Chris Thomas (not pictured) has been appointed general manager for Cycas’s first Courtyard by Marriott hotel, a 196-room property at London City airport scheduled to open this summer. Thomas joined Cycas five years ago, progressing from director of sales at its dual-branded property in Stratford to general manager of Staybridge Suites London-Vauxhall.

Lastly, James Gardiner (pictured, second from right) has re-joined the company as general manager for the 96-room Staybridge Suites London-Vauxhall. Gardiner brings 15 years’ experience, including general manager roles at several IHG properties such as Holiday Inn Brighton – Seafront and the Crowne Plaza Reading.

Commenting on the new appointments, COO Wayne Androliakos (pictured, far left) said: “Whilst Cycas’s portfolio has grown significantly over the last few years, our focus on building industry-leading hotel teams that create memorable guest experiences has always remained at the heart of our company.

“Talented leaders are the lifeblood of our business and were delighted to be both welcoming and welcomed back such high-calibre hospitality leaders to the team. With our new, regional operations structure now firmly in place, and even greater local expertise embedded within our team, Cycas is in a stronger position than ever. I look forward to working with all four recruits to capitalise on Cycas’s exciting momentum and deliver the best guest experience and industry returns across Europe.”

