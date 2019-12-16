Cycas expands financial department

Cycas Hospitality has appointed a new chief financial officer and created three additional positions within the department as the company continues its European expansion.

Peter Habelitz has joined as CFO, with additional responsibility for information technology, and brings more than 15 years’ experience. Habelitz was previously vice president of finance at Penta Hotels. Prior to this, he spent three years leading the global financial planning and analysis function for Lufthansa AirPlus Group and eight with Deloitte Germany, coordinating the firm’s financial audits and supporting transaction services.

As well as Habelitz, Cycas has made three appointments within the finance department, including Gustav Tuvesson as director of finance for hotel operations, Miyo Okuda as development and corporate finance manager, and Kateryna Blom as consolidation controller.

Cycas CEO Matt Luscombe – himself appointed earlier this year – commented: “Peter’s experience of leading the finance department for a large, pan-European hotel business is a perfect fit as Cycas continues to grow its European footprint. Following the appointments of Peter, Gus, Miyo ad Kateryna, we have added four nationalities, eight languages and a wealth of professional experience to Cycas’s finance team.

“With the right leadership now in place, we can accelerate our strategy to build a best-in-class finance, technology and business intelligence capability that delivers even greater value for our hotels and owners.”

