Cycas signs first Ibis property

Cycas Hospitality has signed its first management agreement to operate an Accor property in the UK, the new-build Ibis Bridgwater in Somerset due to open later this year.

The deal with Zeal Hotels and Sandgate Investors marks the company’s second contract with Accor following an agreement to bring the group’s new greet brand to Germany this autumn.

It will see Cycas manage the 144-room Ibis Bridgwater in Somerset, which is due to open in Q4 2020. Set within the Woodlands Court Business Park, the five-storey hotel will also feature a Keepers bar and restaurant area, parking for 82 cars and meeting facilities.

Located near Junction 23 of the M5, the property will offer access to Bristol and its airport, as well as Taunton. It will also be less than 30 minutes’ drive from the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, which is expected to create more than 25,000 jobs.

Asli Kutlucan, chief development officer at Cycas Hospitality, said: “As one of Europe’s most ambitious construction projects, it’s already clear how the Hinkley Point C development is delivering a huge economic boost to the South West and driving increased investment into Bridgwater itself.

“We are delighted to have secured our second Accor property and to welcome the leading economy brand to the Cycas family. With Ibis’s forward-looking reputation, we look forward to working with our partners to capitalise on the growing demand for both business and leisure travellers to the area.”

Tim Wheeldon, MD of Seal Hotels, added: “Given the increasing talk around establishing a South West powerhouse, now is a great time to support the long-term regional vision for economic growth by bringing an iconic brand to the area.

“With their reputation for creating memorable guest experiences, we are confident that Cycas Hospitality will help ensure we’re in the best position to capitalise on the growing demand for quality accommodation in Bridgwater and beyond.”

Following the agreement, Cycas’s portfolio now includes 12 hotel brands across five global groups. The Ibis Bridgwater is the company’s fifth European property due to open this year, including the upcoming dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House property near Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport.

cycashospitality.com; ibis.com