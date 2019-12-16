Deadman promoted to MD at Blue Cube

Blue Cube Travel has appointed Bex Deadman as managing director after six years with the company.

Deadman joined the TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. in 2013 as director of sales and was promoted to commercial director two years later with responsibility for the management and strategic direction of the company’s supplier relations, account management and M&E business.

Her career spans 20 years in the business travel industry, including diverse sales and operational roles such as corporate sales manager at HRS, and customer and operations manager at Getabed.

At Blue Cube, Deadman has spearheaded the integration and delivery of NDCNew Distribution Capability - a new system of technology standards to allow the distribution of airfares and ancillaries through third parties which is being developed by airline association IATA with... content since July 2018 and represents the company at IATAThe International Air Transport Association: IATA represents and serves the airline industry, with a membership made up of around 230 airlines. The association seeks to raise awareness of how aviation... workshops in Geneva. She is also currently promoting industry collaboration and a ‘triangle of trust’ between suppliers, clients and TMCs in order to encourage greater understanding and transparency between partners across the corporate travel sector.

As managing director, Deadman will continue to oversee these areas alongside the senior management team, but will also be responsible for the strategy and future-proofing of Blue Cube’s business.

Mel Phaure, director and co-founder of Blue Cube Travel, commented: “I am truly delighted to appoint Bex as managing director. Over the last two years in particular she has demonstrated a remarkably proactive and innovative approach within our business, taking on many challenges and initiatives personally – all this without wanting any recognition, but simply because she is determined to see Blue Cube continue to succeed and grow. She was the obvious choice to appoint as managing director and I feel privileged to have her at the helm of the company.”

Deadman added: “I am proud to be taking on this role at Blue Cube. I am passionate about the service that we provide to our clients and the future success of our business as an independent TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company.. But I am also passionate about the future success of the TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. sector as a whole. The travel industry is once again at a pivotal point in its evolution, especially the corporate side. The work we have already achieved at Blue Cube over the last 18 months is impressive, particularly around industry topics such as NDCNew Distribution Capability - a new system of technology standards to allow the distribution of airfares and ancillaries through third parties which is being developed by airline association IATA with..., traveller wellbeing and climate change. I look forward to continuing to drive Blue Cube’s future growth and success and contributing to initiatives that will see the long-term sustainability of the corporate travel sector.”

bluecubetravel.co.uk