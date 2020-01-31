Doncaster Sheffield airport reveals £10m plan

Doncaster Sheffield airport (DSA) has revealed a £10 million redevelopment plan for its terminal, including an expansion of the arrivals hall and security search area.

The investment programme includes a number of other improvements and new facilities based on customer feedback, including an expansion of the retail food and beverage offering and new gate bridges.

According to DSA, the improvements are in response to growing passenger demand and are expected to be completed for summer 2021.

UK aviation minister Paul Maynard was present for the unveiling of the plan to learn how DSA’s growth can support the government’s promise to improve connectivity for the north of England.

DSA said its growth plans could unlock up to 33,000 jobs over the next ten years, 10,000 of which could be created in the next five years, in the manufacturing, engineering, aviation, energy and construction industries.

Other plans include building an East Coast Mainline rail station on the site of the airport to extend its public transport catchment area to around 9 million people within a 90-minute travel time, equivalent to the catchment area of Manchester airport. DSA said such a move would be key to reducing car journeys from passengers, which could save up to 80 million road miles and around 23,000 tonnes of CO2 which currently result from surface leakage.

Robert Hugh CBE, chairman of DSA, said: “Doncaster Sheffield airport already boasts a modern, purpose-built terminal building facility involving over £100 million of investment just 15 years ago. It is so important that as we grow, we continue to maintain our award-winning passenger experience. Today’s announcement follows £3.5 million invested to create additional parking spaces to keep up with customer demand and £2 million investment in our on-site solar farm that will generate 25 per cent of the airport’s energy.

“We are pleased that the aviation minister recognises our position as a key part of the solution for the UK’s aviation needs and addressing the imbalance of just 1.2 seats per head of population in Yorkshire versus ten in the south. We are committed to our part in delivering the opportunity here around DSA, which with the right support from government can start making an impact on people’s lives in the north now, not years ahead.”

Aviation minister Maynard commented: “Doncaster Sheffield is an award-winning airport and these enhancements will make the passenger experience even better, as it provides a vital service connecting communities and business across the UK. We are absolutely committed to enhancing regional airports and air services and our regional air connectivity review will help deliver on the prime minister’s pledge to level up the whole of the UK economy.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, added: “The airport and surrounding area have the capacity to bring much-needed jobs and skills to the region. Over 1,000 jobs and 100 businesses are already supported across the site and the potential is far greater. It is important that we unlock this vital asset for the region and that we encourage and develop our local children and young people to become the skilled talent pool for the growth sectors of the future.”

The latest plan is part of DSA’s 20-year masterplan, which saw passenger numbers increase to 1.45 million in 2019 and forecast to double in the next five years, consistent with its growth in excess of 75 per cent over the past five years.

