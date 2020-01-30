Easyjet renews Travelport agreement

Easyjet has renewed its long-standing content partnership with Travelport to continue distributing its air fares to travel agencies around the world.

According to the airline, partnering with the technology company means global agencies will continue to have real-time access to its content through the Travelport Smartpoint platform.

In return, Easyjet will have access to Travelport’s range of digital media merchandising solutions in line with its strategy to diversify the way it targets both business and leisure travellers.

Thomas Haagensen, group markets director at the airline, commented: “Having been one of the first airlines in the low-cost sector to make its inventory available through global distributor Travelport, we continue to deliver on our strategy to increase our appeal, especially to the business travel sector, and are pleased to have renewed our partnership.”

Easyjet will remain among the 300 airlines that utilise Travelport’s Rich Content and Branding merchandising tool, which enables it to display their products in line with how they are sold on their own websites. Listings can include detailed product descriptions and imagery.

Mike Rock, head of Europe, air partners at Travelport, said: “The way that business and leisure travellers make travel choices continues to evolve and diversify as new and emerging technologies and industry standards improve the experience of buying and managing travel. Our longstanding relationship with Easyjet has enabled the airline to develop a multi-channel global sales strategy and we’re looking forward to working with the team to support its ambition for growth in Europe and beyond.”

travelport.com; easyjet.com