Element targets smaller TMCs with new technology tie-ups

New consultancy Element Travel Technology has signed two new partnerships ahead of exhibiting at next month’s Travel Technology Europe.

It has announced a value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with booking platform dcs plus, where it will add the “TINA” enterprise resource (ERP) technology to its portfolio.

TINA automates resource-heavy processes for TMCs, streamlining critical parts of the business including invoicing, reporting and automatic blocking when credit limit is reached.

Meanwhile, Element will offer 30SecondsToFly’s Claire technology to TMCs in the UK.

Claire is a chat-based booking engine that helps TMCs automate their call centre operations with artificial intelligence.

Gavin Smith: “We are seeing a lot of interest in AI technology from TMCs. Even long-established agencies understand that the expectations of travellers towards their TMC are rising. With 30SecondsToFly’s Claire technology we can help TMCs compete on a level playing field. When they can offer instant chat and an AI-driven, cutting-edge self-service experience in their RFPs, they are much better equipped to retain and win customers.”

30SecondsToFly recently won the General Catalyst Award for Travel Innovation at The Phocuswright Conference this summer, following an investment boost by Flight Centre.

Flight Centre has exclusive use of Claire, however Element is able to provide smaller, non-competing TMCs the AI platform.

Smith, who has previously held roles at American Express Global Business Travel, HRS, Concur and Karhoo, told BBT that Element had a unique proposition in the market, helping smaller TMCs adopt “cutting-edge travel technology”. “A lot of larger technology companies will come in and implement platforms, but there’s no support,” he said. “They are also seeing more demand, but they can’t deliver upon it.”

He added: “We are providing technology and services to what we see is a widely under-served TMC segment. Smaller TMCs desperately need cutting-edge travel technology to remain competitive and provide their existing and potential clients with the user experience their travellers want.”

Element will be exhibiting at next month’s TTE, where it will announce further partnerships, while Smith will be moderating the “Business travel technology 2020” session on Wednesday, 26 February at 2pm.

elementtech.co.uk