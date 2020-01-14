Elieson appointed COO at Travelport

Travelport has appointed John Elieson as its new chief operating officer based at the company’s headquarters in Langley in the UK.

Prior to joining Travelport, Elieson was president and CEO of Radixx International, a company that provides passenger services systems to the airline industry and was recently acquired by Sabre. Previously, he had a 30-year career with Sabre and its former parent company American Airlines, including roles heading up global sales, accounts and traveller experience departments.

As COO, Elieson will have strategic oversight of the company’s growth strategy, sales organisation and mergers and acquisitions agenda.

CEO Greg Webb commented: “John has a consistent history of driving growth and building highly effective teams. He delivered transformational expansion of the Radixx business and I expect to see a similar impact at Travelport. He brings a wealth of industry and transactional experience to my leadership team and we look forward to welcoming him to Travelport.”

Elieson added: “Travelport has ambitious plans for its future, so it’s an exciting time to be joining the company. I look forward to working with Greg, the executive management team and my new colleagues as we work to make Travelport the technology partner of choice for the global travel industry.”

The company has welcomed a raft of new senior leadership team members, including Webb and CFO Nick Bray, since it was acquired by Siris Capital Group, LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp (an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation).

Meanwhile, the company has been awarded preferred supplier status by Focus Travel Partnership, allowing the consortium’s TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. members to access a central technology fund, discounts on products and support from Travelport’s account management team.

travelport.com