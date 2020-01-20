Eve hosts inaugural Workshops & Workouts event

Event-creating digital platform eve hosted 28 agents at its inaugural Workshops & Workouts event series at the OXO2 on London’s Southbank last week.

The event was staged in advance of Blue Monday, which eve said was an effort to get agents back into the swing of work following the holiday season.

Head of business development Becci Thomson said: “We felt it was important to hold an uplifting event to give people something different to look forward to and it did the trick. Everyone was energised and upbeat when they left. Eve is more than a platform for booking events, it’s about connecting with people on a personal level, understanding the stresses and strains organisers go through and being able to help in creative and fun ways.”

During the event, yogi Sarah Hunt created “Disco Yoga” with DJ Darlo to entice people to try yoga and break the stigma of how the practice is perceived.

Rebecca Thomas from Eventify commented: “I was slightly apprehensive about it as I’ve never done yoga but I’m so pleased I came. I really enjoyed it and the view over the Thames is just stunning. I smiled all the way through!”

Later on, caterer CH&CO created a healthy, plant-based breakfast, with menus delivered via QR code and consisting of “power juices” and “Soul in a Bowl” – soaked oats with various toppings – as well as buckwheat pancakes and avocado on sourdough toast with kimchi.

The event was also paper-free and sustainable, with attendees given reusable Husk Cups made from rice husks for tea, coffee, or protein shakes.

Celebrity nutritionist Amanda Ursell also delivered a workshop on the importance of gut health and sustainable eating, which she said tie in together. She added: “If we eat more fruit, vegetables and wholegrains, it has a positive effect on our gut bacteria and in turn not only helps us feel good but is good for the planet too.”

Ursell also talked about the importance of all-day energy menus such as those created by CH&CO for meetings and conferences to keep delegates productive and engaged.

The Workshops & Workouts event was the first in a series due to be hosted by eve throughout 2020, with future events to be launched “in the near future”. Organisers can find out about future dates by following eve on Instagram at @goaskeve.

Launched in 2019, eve is a web-based digital platform offering organisers full-service support in the research, creation and management of events, including venue finding, catering and production. The platform features ‘bots’ that work 24/7 to allow users to access venue information at the touch of a button.

goaskeve.com