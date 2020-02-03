FCM expands in four African countries

FCM Travel Solutions is expanding its footprint in Africa after signing partnership agreements in four additional countries, including Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon, the Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

In Central Africa, the TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. has partnered with Hariom Travel in DRC, Gabon and the Republic of Congo. Hariom has been in business for the last ten years and provides services to clients in diverse industry sectors, particularly oil and gas, technology and electronics. The firm employs more than 100 staff and has offices in Kinshasa, Pointe Noire, Brazzaville, Liberville and Port-Gentil.

In Ethiopia, FCM has signed an agreement with Lalibela Travel & Tours in Addis Ababa. This follows close collaboration between Lalibela and several of the TMC’s offices in the East Africa region. Established in 1982, the company offers a full suite of travel management services, backed by long-standing relationships with international organisations and NGOs.

Commenting on the partnerships, FCM’s Middle East & Africa regional leader Ciaran Kelly (pictured) said: “Over the last 12 to 24 months we have increasingly found that new and existing clients were asking us if FCM had a presence in these markets. Thus, we started the process of evaluating these markets over a period of several months. Each one has its own nuances and requirements and so we needed to ensure we found the most appropriate partners for our business and our customers if we were to expand into these new countries.

“I am delighted that we have reached partnership agreements with Hariom Travel to represent FCM in DRC, Congo and Gabon, and with Lalibela in Ethiopia. This is an exciting development for FCM’s network and footprint in the Africa region. We see further growth opportunities in neighbouring markets in the coming months and beyond to ensure we have the right local servicing for our expanding client portfolio regionally and globally.”

fcmtravel.com