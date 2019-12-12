Flight Centre restructures global leadership

The Flight Centre Travel Group has restructured its global leadership team to focus on growth in its corporate and leisure travel business.

Chris Galanty, formerly head of Flight Centre’s EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa business, has been promoted to the role of global corporate chief executive. Galanty will continue to be based in London and will be responsible for the group’s six corporate travel brands including FCM Travel Solutions and Corporate Traveller, which are together on track to deliver more than $10 billion in total transaction volume during the 2020 fiscal year.

In addition, Flight Centre’s retail managing director Alison Zacher has been appointed corporate UK managing director.

Galanty said: “I am excited to take on this new role… Flight Centre’s corporate businesses are growing rapidly and we are gaining significant market share. I am looking forward to working closely with our corporate leaders globally to drive further growth and ensure we continue to develop our core FCM and Corporate Traveller brands and their compelling customer offerings, along with our specialist brands.”

Meanwhile, Melanie Waters-Ryan has been promoted to chief executive of leisure travel, based in Brisbane.

Steve Norris has been appointed to succeed Galanty as MD for Flight Centre EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa. He will be supported by Andrew Boxall and Andrew Stark, who will continue in their existing roles as Europe MD and MEA MD, respectively.

Australian corporate head James Kavanagh has been promoted to Australian MD, while his American counterpart Charlene Leiss has also been promoted.

Flight Centre chief executive and MD Graham Turner commented: “These enhancements reflect the importance and size of both our leisure and corporate businesses and underline our global growth ambitions in both sectors.”

fctgl.com