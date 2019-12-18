Homelike sees growth in first year in UK

Long-term accommodation booking platform Homelike says it has onboarded 15,000 furnished apartments for corporate travellers in the UK since launching in the country a year ago.

According to the Germany-based company’s booking data, travellers from more than 160 countries have stayed in 20 towns and cities across the UK for more than 100,000 nights combined over the last 12 months.

As of today, Homelike claims it hosts more than 50,000 furnished apartments on its platform from suppliers across 400 cities and spanning nine countries, including the UK, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland. It says customers have booked more than 1.5 million nights through the platform.

The company, which was founded in 2014, has plans to expand into more locations in 2020 and is aiming for more than 100,000 apartments globally.

Dustin Figge, CEO and co-founder of Homelike, said: “2019 has been a great year for Homelike, as we have strengthened our position as the leading marketplace for corporate housing. In 2020 we will remain focused on building out the perfect corporate booking experience, shipping new product features to make business traveller life easier and expand into more international territories, as corporate clients are searching for apartments in more than 5,000 locations on Homelike every month. [We founded] the business because we suffered the negative effects of staying long-term in hotels ourselves. We are so proud to be offering more and more people a ‘home away from home’ when travelling for work.”

Earlier this year, Figge gave BBT some insight into the company’s success and rapid expansion, telling us the platform was aiming to solve the common pain points for business travellers. Homelike’s own research found travellers prefer to stay in furnished apartments for trips of 30 days or longer.

thehomelike.com