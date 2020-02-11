HS2 ‘to be given go-ahead’

The government will later approve the controversial HS2High Speed 2: A proposed high-speed railway line linking London with the Midlands, the North of England and eventually the central belt of Scotland. It is being developed by High Speed Two Ltd, a comp... project to continue as planned despite concerns over rising costs, according to reports.

The BBC said it has learned an official announcement is due to be made later today in which prime minister Boris Johnson will give his backing for the high-speed railway, which will connect London to Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Opponents of the project say the plans are dangerous for the environment and have also raised concerns over the total cost, which reportedly could rise to as much as £106 billion – nearly double the initial budget set out in 2015.

UK citizens across the country whose properties will need to be demolished to make way for the line are also angry about the project.

Lord Berkeley, the former deputy chair of a government-commissioned review of HS2, released his own report recommending the plans be scrapped, but the official report written by chairman Doug Oakervee will reportedly suggest going ahead with the project.

Work on the initial phase linking London and Birmingham has been ongoing throughout the review, though the project is running up to five years behind schedule.

Some experts have suggested the second phase – a line from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds – could be made cheaper by incorporating it into Northern Powerhouse Rail developments, but Johnson has said in he past that he would hesitate to cancel a project of “great national importance”.

According to the BBC, a source close to HS2 said Johnson will also be announcing a series of other transport projects later today, particularly in the north of England and the Midlands, in line with his campaign promise to improve regional connectivity.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has already announced plans to reverse Beeching-era railway cuts starting with a £500 million fund for local authorities to begin reinstating services that were axed more than 50 years ago.

Shapps has also been hitting back a private rail companies for failing to address disruption to services, renationalising the Northern Rail franchise and threatening South Western Railway with the same fate, as well as ordering West Midlands Trains to spend £20 million on improving its performance.