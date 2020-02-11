Israeli platform Arbitrip opens UK office

Israeli business travel management platform Arbitrip has opened an office in London to focus on growing its footprint across the EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa region.

The new office adds to its existing base in Tel Aviv and will serve as the company’s main hub to further expand into the UK and European markets, with London team members set to work closely with their Israeli colleagues to deliver hotel booking rates for its customer base.

Arbitrip’s platform uses AI and machine learning technology to monitor customer behaviour and recommend relevant hotels for business trips. Using a combination of objective analysis, data analysis and personalisation, the company claims it can reduce its clients’ costs by more than 23 per cent.

As part of its UK launch, the company has secured a partnership with shared office space provider LABS, which will see members provided with access to discounted hotel deals with up to 60 suppliers through the Arbitrip platform.

Arbitrip said the partnership with give SMEs housed in LABS’s offices access to accommodation rates “that were previously accessible only to large enterprises and travel agencies”.

Co-founder and CEO Benny Yonovich commented: “Arbitrip’s growth over the last year has been exceptional as we have grown our reach outside of Israel and begun to penetrate various European markets. We now have a great opportunity to strengthen our business in partnership with LABS, which has a phenomenal presence in the UK. The opening of our UK office is just the beginning of our strategic plan for further global expansion in 2020.”

Tom Mancherov, VP of business development at LABS, added: “Creating an elevated experience for our members is at the forefront of all business decisions and growth plans for LABS. Our community is comprised of businesses of all sizes, from the individual entrepreneur to global enterprises. The ability to provide all our members access to exclusive services and preferential rates, usually only available to big corporate partners, is exactly the sort of service we are proud to be in a position to offer.”

The news comes after Arbitrip released an update to its platform that includes a new user interface and a series of additional features.

arbitrip.com