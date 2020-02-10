James Parkhouse joins BTA executive board

Capita Travel and Events CEO James Parkhouse has joined the executive board of the Business Travel Association (BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs) to help define the strategic direction of the industry body.

Parkhouse joins 14 voluntary experts and leaders from across the business travel industry on the board, which sets goals and objectives, oversees programmes and activities, and actively manages risks.

He has been at the helm of Capita Travel and Events since 2008 and has overseen the company’s strategy of creating an intermediary organisation that combines industry specialists in business travel, accommodation, venue finding and meetings and event management. Under his leadership, the company has grown from 100 staff members working at a single site to more than 700 people across five offices.

Parkhouse commented: “As one of the leading trade bodies of the business travel industry, it is a real honour to join the executive board of the BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs. I love being part of the sector; after 12 years leading Capita Travel and Events, I hope to contribute to the next phase of the BTA’s development – especially with my interest into the role meetings play in travel, the increasing focus on wellbeing, data-driven insight and balancing the needs for the right technological solutions. I’m looking forward to providing my perspective, helping steer the direction of the industry and having a platform to discuss the important topics that we are currently facing.”

Parkhouse took part in his first panel discussion as an executive board member at the BTA’s Winter Conference on 30 January 2020, where he spoke about “A different view on crime and how cyber security could affect travellers over the next decade”.

He added: “We are taking cyber risk seriously; we have recently appointed a chief information security officer, Sam Hart, to the executive team to keep this at the forefront of what we do. Our risk and assurance function ensures we’re tracking risks and this team also run internal auditing to make sure the controls we’ve put in place are effective. These are not naturally TMC-related activities, but we’ve responded to the changing risk landscape to give our customers the assurance they need.”

BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs chief executive Clive Wratten said: “I am thrilled to be welcoming James to the executive board of the BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs. As CEO of the BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs, I am excited that such a knowledgeable industry professional as James will sit at the board alongside his fellow successful board members. James brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, and above all extensive expertise in both private and public sector organisations in a wide number of business sectors. Along the years, he has demonstrated empathetic and empowering leadership and built a strong track record of delivery in business strategy. I look forward to working with him and the other new appointees on everything that lies ahead for the BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs.”

capitatravelevents.co.uk; thebta.org.uk