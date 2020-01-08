Jazeera Airways updates fare categories from Gatwick

Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has revealed new services and fare categories for its daily flight from Gatwick airport.

From today, the all-economy class airline will offer three fare categories: Light, Value and Extra. Jazeera Airways said each type allows passengers to choose the services they will need for their flight.

The lowest category, Light, allows passengers carry-on luggage only in addition to a small personal item. The customer will still be able to add on various services, such as a checked bag, for an extra cost.

Value fares include up to 20kg of checked baggage, while the Extra category comes with up to 30kg of checked luggage, priority check-in and the ability to choose ‘Preferred Seats’ located in rows four to ten of the aircraft, which feature a 31-inch pitch.

Meanwhile, a new Priority Service – available for an extra charge – offers access to priority check-in, priority baggage and priority boarding.

Passengers will be given the option to choose their seat during booking or by managing their ticket. Those who do not reserve a seat ahead of the flight will be assigned a standard seat.

Available seat options include Premium, offering a 33-inch seat pitch in rows one to three and first selection from the in-flight menu; Preferred as outlined above; Extra Legroom seats in rows 11 and 12 feature a 35-38-inch pitch; and Standard seats offer a pitch of between 28 and 30 inches.

Jazeera Airways launched its Gatwick-Kuwait route in October 2019.

CEO Rohit Ramachandran commented: “As we continue to expand and offer our customers more places to visit, we are focusing as well on enabling them to choose how they want to travel.

“Our customers can today enjoy great flexibility about the way they travel. They also have the choice to change their mind at the last minute and add on the service that best suits their needs.”

