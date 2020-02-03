LATAM confirms Oneworld departure date

LATAM Airlines Group will leave the Oneworld alliance on 1 May 2020 following its decision to end its membership.

The Chile-based carrier announced last year that it would leave the alliance after it signed an agreement for Delta Air Lines to buy a 20 per cent stake in its business.

LATAM had made an application to form a joint venture with fellow Oneworld member American Airlines, but the bid was dropped after running into a legal speed bump in Chile.

Oneworld said alliance benefits for LATAM passengers will be offered on member airlines’ flights up to and including 30 April. However, LATAM Pass members will not receive Oneworld frequent flyer benefits offered by Royal Air Maroc, which is joining the alliance on 1 April.

This means the airline’s customers will not be eligible for Oneworld tier status benefits for travel after 30 April.

Tickets for travel on LATAM issued by other Oneworld member airlines will remain valid after the carrier leaves the alliance and vice versa, and passengers who need to make changes to their booking should continue to contact the airline that issued the ticket.

Despite the loss, Oneworld said its member carriers will still offer services to more than 30 airports in Central and South America, with more than 100 flights to and from the region daily offered by American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Qantas, Qatar Airways and new member Royal Air Maroc.

A number of member airlines also plan to maintain frequent flyer agreements with LATAM past 30 April, with customers advised to contact their carriers for more information.

