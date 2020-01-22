Leigh Cowlishaw joins Advantage

Advantage Travel Partnership and WIN Global Travel Network has appointed Leigh Cowlishaw as interim global supplier partnership director.

Cowlishaw, who will also continue in her role as managing partner of Black Box Partnerships, joins the consortium in a redefined global role that considers the overall supplier partnership aspirations for Advantage Business Travel both in the UK and globally.

She will work closely with the Advantage Business Travel, WIN and Advantage Meetings & Events teams and will provide a global perspective on future meeting and hotel agreements, including the WIN corporate hotel programme. She will also focus on product developments that benefit the 6,000 global WIN members located in 70 countries as well as the UK TMCs which represent a combined spend of £3.85 billion.

In addition to her work with Black Box Partnerships, Cowlishaw has also held the role of director of proposition, accommodation and meetings at Capita Travel and Events, as well as chair of the HBAAThe Hotel Booking Agents Association: The trade association that represents the collective interest of those involved in the procurement and management of conference, meetings and accommodation in the..., where she continues to take an active role on the board.

Cowlishaw commented: “With over 20 years’ experience, I am very excited to be joining Advantage and WIN. With my experience in leading supplier management functions, customer executive sponsorship and account management, as well as creating and implementing propositions for accommodation and meetings programmes, I look forward to leading the team and developing the business travel growth and vision. I am very glad to be a part of a consortium that is continuing to evolve and show innovation and commitment to its partners.”

Advantage CEO Julia Lo Bue-Said added: “Leigh is a trusted industry individual and is well versed in accommodation, meetings and business travel both on the domestic and global stage. We are confident working alongside the rest of the business travel and WIN management team in what will be a year of transformation for the business that Leigh’s passion and expertise within the industry and business travel environment will significantly contribute to driving forward our overall business travel proposition and global footprint.”

Cowlishaw is participating in a panel discussion at the Business Travel Show at 1pm on 27 February titled “Small meetings – the new opportunity to make savings”. Advantage Business Travel will be exhibiting at the show on stand B261.

advantagemembers.com