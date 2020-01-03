LOT Polish to launch Warsaw-Washington DC flights

LOT Polish Airlines has announced it will launch a direct service between Warsaw and Washington DC on 2 June.

The route marks the flag carrier’s 10th service connecting Poland with the US, with flights due to operate three times a week on board a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring lie-flat business-class seats as well as premium economy and economy cabins.

Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays departing Warsaw at 1650 and arriving at Washington Dulles airport at 2030 local time, with the journey taking just over nine hours. The return service leaves at 2225 and lands at 1325 local time the following day.

Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines, commented: “A direct flight from Warsaw to Washington DC has long been on our ‘short list’. In the course of extensive business analyses, we focused not only on the very fact of connecting the capitals of Poland and the US, but also on the tourist and business potential offered by this connecting, which has been growing with each year. Moreover, so far Central and Eastern Europe has lacked such a convenient connection to Washington DC. New long-haul flights to the USA are the backbone of our strategy and announcing the new connection to Washington now certainly is not our last word.”

lot.com