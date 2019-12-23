Lufthansa announces first Paris Orly flights

Lufthansa has announced it will launch its first route from Munich to Paris Orly airport on 16 March 2020.

The new service will operate twice daily and will be operated by a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. Flights will depart Munich at 0650 and 1735, landing at 0820 and 1905 local time, while the return flights leave Orly at 0905 and 1945, arriving at 1030 and 2110 local time.

According to Lufthansa, the new route complements its 40 weekly flights between Munich and Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and gives passengers more choice for connections to North America, Japan, India, Asia and Mexico.

Wilken Bormann, CEO of Hub Munich, commented: “Paris is one of the most important destinations in the world for the Lufthansa Group. With Paris Orly, our guests for the first time have a direct connection from the south of the metropolis to our Munich hub.”

