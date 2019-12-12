Melia to use blockchain to offset emissions

Melia Hotels International claims it is the first hotel company in the world to apply ‘environmental blockchain’ to offset its carbon emissions through a partnership with a Spanish start-up.

Climatetrade uses blockchain to allow companies to offset greenhouse gas emissions online “in a very simple and direct way”. The technology enables firms to avoid intermediaries in offsetting schemes and ensure funds reach certified sustainable projects that combat climate change, preserve ecosystems and help maintain biodiversity.

From Q1 2020, MeliaRewards members will be able to redeem points in exchange for international Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) certified carbon credits and use them to support a number of sustainable projects.

Melia claims this makes it the first hotel company to offer loyalty programme members the chance to acquire carbon credits.

Francisco Benedito, CEO of Climatetrade, said: “Climate change affects us all, and we aim to be part of the solution. Becoming carbon neutral is a big step towards that aim, and blockchain is an excellent tool for helping companies make progress in achieving their goals.”

Gabriel Escarrer, EVP and CEO of Melia, added: “We have often been pioneers in the application of technology and innovation in the hotel industry and our aim is to continue to do so in our contribution to protecting the natural environment. That’s why we see the blockchain application as an excellent way of making further progress with our environmental commitments and we would invite our loyal customers and the hotel industry in general to continue to support efforts to protect our planet.”

Earlier this year, Melia was named the Most Sustainable Hotel Company in the World in the latest Corporate Sustainability Assessment by SAM.

Sustainability formed a large part of our interview with Escarrer earlier this year. Read the full interview here

