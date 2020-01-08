‘No chance of survivors’ in Iran plane crash

Officials say there is no chance any of the 176 people on board a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed in Iran could have survived.

Flight PS752 to Kyiv crashed shortly after take-off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran at 0612 local time. Debris from the plane has been found around six miles from the airport.

Rescue workers are currently searching the wreckage for victims.

Officials are still investing the cause of the crash, which happened on the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US air bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

However, an aviation official said no emergency had been declared on board the aircraft before it went down.

The flight record shows that among the victims were 82 Iranian nationals, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians – including all nine crew members – ten Swedes, four Afghans, three Britons and three Germans, according to Ukraine foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned against “speculation or unchecked theories regarding the catastrophe” until officials could find the cause of the accident.

According to Ukraine International Airlines, the Boeing 787-800 aircraft (which is not part of the grounded 737 Max family) was built in 2016 and there were no signs of problems during the aircraft’s last scheduled maintenance on Monday.

The carrier, which has never had a fatal crash, has suspended all flights to Tehran indefinitely.

Airlines including Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Air India, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have all said they are taking action in regards to the accident, with some re-routing flights to avoid Iranian and Iraqi air space and others cancelling flights to Tehran.